Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 3.4 %

CHRS stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.