Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.