Cohort (LON:CHRT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Cohort Price Performance
Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 492 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.71 and a beta of 0.47. Cohort has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Cohort Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.
Insider Activity
About Cohort
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
