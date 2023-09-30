Cohort (LON:CHRT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Cohort Price Performance

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 492 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.71 and a beta of 0.47. Cohort has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Insider Activity

About Cohort

In related news, insider Simon Walther acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,227.87). Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.