Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

