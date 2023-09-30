Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 139.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $15.94 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

