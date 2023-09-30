Conflux (CFX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.71 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $421.17 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,949.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00243715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00875825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00543859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00059513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00116760 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,886,898 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,266,789,930.67356 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12984628 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,557,568.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

