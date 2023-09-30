Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 5.6 %

VLRS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

