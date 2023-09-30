Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

