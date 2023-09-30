Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

