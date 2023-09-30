Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

NYSE LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

