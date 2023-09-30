Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

