Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 84 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

