Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 987 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $286.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

