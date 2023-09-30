Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

