Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.47 on Monday. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

