Cosmos Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $49.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00026808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,064,779 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

