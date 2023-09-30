Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.00.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.