Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. 4,998,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

