Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

