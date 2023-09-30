Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
