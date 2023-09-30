Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

