Creditcoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005482 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

