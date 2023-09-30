Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 37,970 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $69.78. 7,650,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,489. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

