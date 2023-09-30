Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 602 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

