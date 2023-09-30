Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

