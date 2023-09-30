Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $768,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,234. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

