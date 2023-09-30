Critical Analysis: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.33, indicating that its stock price is 733% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -43.79% -25.69% Dundee N/A 10.05% 7.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 3.30 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Dundee $6.66 million 11.70 $13.16 million $0.14 6.32

Dundee has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Dundee beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

