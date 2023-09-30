Critical Contrast: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) versus Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -1,427.27% -86.23% -34.38% Enveric Biosciences N/A -111.64% -77.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $4.25 million 24.72 -$68.60 million ($0.73) -1.78 Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($11.70) -0.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enveric Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.2% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 198.72%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition; and AX-2402 for rare neurodegenerative conditions, as well as other targets in its discovery pipeline. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis. The company also developing cannabinoid-infused topical product for the treatment of radiodermatitis; and cannabinoid and COX-2 inhibitor conjugation that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of OA/acute pain. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.