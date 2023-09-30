CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.26.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -408.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.