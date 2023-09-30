Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 4,198,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.