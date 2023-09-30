Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 98,059.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 722,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,316,000 after acquiring an additional 721,716 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $92.03 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

