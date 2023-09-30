Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,742 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,817,630,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

