Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 185 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.42. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.