Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,948 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

