Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 28,083 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 400.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

