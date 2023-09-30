Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 411 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

