Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

