Csenge Advisory Group Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average of $221.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

