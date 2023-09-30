Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,697 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.94 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

