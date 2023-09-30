Csenge Advisory Group Buys 6,262 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

