Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.