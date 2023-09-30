Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $435.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

