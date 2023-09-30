Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

