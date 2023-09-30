Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

