Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $199.30 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.54. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

