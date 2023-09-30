Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 28,083 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 400.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

