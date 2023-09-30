Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 311 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.