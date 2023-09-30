Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 5,962 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

