Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

