Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

