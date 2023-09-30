Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

